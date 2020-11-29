The Lawrenceville-based Aurora Theatre is bringing back two favorites for the holidays, although the format for both productions is somewhat different from past years.
From Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, the Aurora will offer a digital streaming presentation of Steve Murray’s “This Wonderful Life,” an adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
From Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, the theater will reopen its doors for the first time in months for the annual staging of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” a one-man show featuring Anthony Rodriguez, Aurora’s co-founder and producing artistic director.
Justin Anderson, who serves as Aurora’s associate artistic director (and is the director of both productions), said it was thought that 2019 would be the last year for “A Christmas Carol,” which had been running for more than a dozen years, but the novel coronavirus pandemic changed the landscape.
“I took over directing last year when we thought it was going to be Anthony’s swan song and we were going to retire the piece for a little bit of a time, but COVID had other plans,” Anderson said. “The reason we’re coming back to it, we knew this would be our first adventure in indoor production, and Anthony wanted that burden to be on himself.”
Anderson said Rodriguez (who co-founded Aurora in 1996 with Ann-Carol Pence) was concerned about the health ramifications attached to contracting with an actor to take on the play’s many roles in the Aurora’s return to in-person programming, so he’s back on the boards.
“Anthony wants to make sure he’s taking on the burden … of responsibility for the first foray into a live indoor production,” Anderson said. “We’re grateful for him wanting to do this, and as the leader of this organization it’s a tremendous showcase of leadership.
The production will move from its more familiar digs in Aurora’s Studio Space to the main stage, and about 75 tickets per night will be sold for the nine-show run so that social distancing can easily be observed in the 250-seat performance hall. A different stage set up will allow for some new wrinkles for the well-beloved production, which has become a Lawrenceville institution.
“Was there a fresh breath for the piece? We found some lovely things that we reintroduced from Dickens’ original novel and some sound design moments that help amplify the story,” Anderson said. “I’m certain we’ll find some new discovery – the space provides the possibility of different tools, atmospheric elements.”
Asked if 2020 would mark the retirement of “A Christmas Carol,” Anderson compared it to the farewell tours of entertainers that never seem to end, to the appreciation of both the artists and their followers.
“At this point, and if this year has taught us anything, it’s that if it feels necessary and connecting and provides that degree of hope and the possibility of all things; if the work can do that, it will never not be the right time to do it,” he said.
“What will provide the maximum degree of impact? If it continues to be the thing that is fulfilling it, I think we may continue revisiting it.”
Aurora’s other yuletide presentation, “This Wonderful Life,” is one of several live performances the theater has digitally captured for streaming in its Stage on Screen series. The one-man production features Atlanta actor Jeremy Aggers assuming the personas of about 30 characters. Aggers has had two live runs of “This Wonderful Life” previously at Aurora and this is his first Stage on Screen appearance.
“Jeremy Aggers is just a delight,” Anderson said of Aggers, who has appeared in productions all over the country and is a busy audiobook narrator. “He not only is a dropped-in, grounded, honest authentic actor, he’s an incredible musician and a wonderful singer. He also just has an incredible plethora of voices he is able to lean into. It’s an incredible skill set that he has.”
Watching “It’s A Wonderful Life” is a cherished family pastime for many during the holidays, and Anderson said its central themes resonate now more than ever.
“Every time you visit the story you’re smacked in the face on this notion of worth and value and the necessity of who you are as a human being to those around you,” he said. “You think what you’re doing isn’t noticed, or you’re not doing enough or you don’t feel loved or seen but you are, and this is a reminder that we all need – more than just during the holiday season – to know that we matter and what you do for others and to others in a spirit of selflessness and unconditional love will never go away.”
For more information about the Aurora Theatre’s presentation of “This Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol,” visit www.auroratheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.