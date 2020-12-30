Dawn_Wells_Gilligan's_Island_1964.jpg

Photo of Dawn Wells as Mary Ann from the television program Gilligan's Island.

 By CBS Television - eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31047742

Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from Covid-19 complications, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.

She was 82.

This is a developing story ...

