Dave Chappelle debuts trailer for new comedy special By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special debuting Tuesday. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This is not a drill.Dave Chappelle is dropping another comedy special on Netflix.The trailer for "Dave Chappelle: The Closer" debuted Monday and features Chappelle and a voice over by Morgan Freeman.Or is it? Earlier this year, the comic and the streaming giant reached an agreement over streaming rights to "Chappelle's Show."Chappelle's latest special premieres Tuesday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Comedians And Comedy Dave Chappelle More Entertainment Entertainment Netflix establishes $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman scholarship at Howard University By Marianne Garvey, CNN 30 min ago 0 +2 Entertainment Simone Biles thanks Taylor Swift for her support during Olympics By Chloe Melas, CNN 51 min ago 0 Entertainment Dave Chappelle debuts trailer for new comedy special By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 +30 Entertainment featured PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2021 ArtSplash Festival in Norcross Photos by Bruce Johnson 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines +2 Improving Georgia rushing attack was at its best against Arkansas +2 Simone Biles thanks Taylor Swift for her support during Olympics Stocks tumble on inflation and debt ceiling worries +2 Falcons head to London after disappointing loss {{title}}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.