Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire to host 54th Annual CMA Awards

Musician Darius Rucker performs onstage during the 2015 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 10, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. He and Reba McEntire will host the award show this year.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are teaming up to bring you a fun night this November.

The music stars have been announced as the hosts of the 54th Annual CMA Awards.

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker," McEntire said during the announcement on Good Morning America. "We're looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you'll tune in and watch!"

Rucker will host the event for the first time, while the ceremony will mark the fifth time McEntire has hosted.

"Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year's show definitely won't disappoint," Rucker said.

Miranda Lambert leads with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two are nominated for the event's top prize, entertainer of the year, along with Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Click here for a full list of the nominees.

The CMA Awards will take place November 11 on ABC.

