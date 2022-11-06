For an 18th-century French novel, "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" certainly got around, inspiring a play, the movies "Dangerous Liaisons" and "Valmont" in 1988 and '89, respectively, and the twisted teen variant "Cruel Intentions." Now comes a Starz series prequel, "Dangerous Liaisons," which ratchets up the sex while dragging out (and out and out) the story.

Although the show features lesser-known Australian leads in Nicholas Denton as Valmont, the roguish seductor, and Alice Englert (the daughter of acclaimed director Jane Campion) as Camille, his initial love and eventual foe, they're surrounded by higher-profile players in supporting and in some instances short-lived roles. That cast includes "Phantom Thread's" Lesley Manville and "Game of Thrones" alumni Carice Van Houten, Michael McElhatton and Tom Wlaschiha.