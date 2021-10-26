'Dancing With the Stars' features horror-themed show and one couple was scary good By Marianne Garvey, CNN Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Dancing with the Stars" had a big elimination on Monday's "Horror Night" episode, where the performances were inspired by famous horror movies and television shows,"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore and partner Brandon Armstrong, who danced a tango to "Arachnophobia," were eliminated after scoring 32 out of 40."I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true," Moore said. "I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!" JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson earned a perfect score for the second week in a row. They performed a jazz dance to "Anything Goes" by District 78 and Patrice Covington.Iman Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach also scored a perfect 40. Their contemporary "Us"-themed dance to "I've Got 5 On It" is a gasp-inducing must-see.Suni Lee and partner Sasha Farber performed a tango routine based on "The Vampire Diaries" and landed in the bottom two. They were saved from elimination by the judges.Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and partner Witney Carson danced a paso doble to "Wicked Games" by RAIGN, with Len Goodman saying, "Mike, I've gotta say, you nailed it!" Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke danced the cha cha to "There Will Be Blood" by Kim Petras. Carrie Ann Inaba called the performance "amazing."Jimmie Allen and partner Emma Slater danced to "Say Something" by Daniel Jang. Derek Hough told the duo, "Beautiful routine, beautiful execution, storytelling."Olivia Jade Giannulli and partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a paso doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin. "Olivia, you know what, you make things look effortless," said Inaba.Also moving on in the series are Melora Hardin and partner Artem Chigvintsev, Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten, and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Witney Carson.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Africa Arts And Entertainment Continents And Regions Dancers And Dancing Eastern Africa Kenya Music And Dance Reality Television Television Programming Paso Doble Cha Cha Mike Mizanin Ballet Show Broadcasting Events Music Olivia Jade Giannulli Carrie Ann Inaba Kenya Moore Cody Rigsby More Entertainment Entertainment 'Dancing With the Stars' features horror-themed show and one couple was scary good By Marianne Garvey, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Kevin Hart Returns to The Locker Room For ‘Cold As Balls’ Season 5 (VIDEO) Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Kat Von D closing famous tattoo parlor By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 Of NBC Comedy Series ‘Kenan’ Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Brookwood's Alex Diggs DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Parkview's Khyair Spain PREP FOOTBALL: Defensive Honor Roll PREP FOOTBALL: Offensive Honor Roll {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew deposition in US sex assault case Gwinnett County Public Schools' four-year graduation rate dropped during pandemic while five-year rate rose Pew survey finds 911 call centers lack proper training to deal with behavioral health crises 2 million Brits get a raise as minimum wage jumps to $13 an hour The world promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions. These countries aren't meeting their targets. » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools announces 2021-22 Teacher of the Year semifinalistsMill Creek High School investigating threat made on social media to kill students; police presence increased on campusGwinnett school board will have Georgia legislature's reapportionment office redraw district boundariesGwinnett school board meeting ends early as parents push back on GCPS mask mandate, demand to know when it will endGwinnett police ID Sandy Springs man found dead in vehicle near LawrencevilleGCPS announces Seckinger High School's mascot will be the JaguarsGwinnett government offering new glass recycling pilot program three years after ditching curbside optionGwinnett County will offer $100 gift cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and SaturdayNortheast Georgia Medical Center announces permanent increase in critical care capacity for post-COVID-19 eraYARBROUGH: Offering an opinion on Donald Trump's opinion of Colin Powell CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 22-24ON THE MARKET: Reclaimed barnwood floors, unique stone accents highlight this Suwanee home on 4.67 acresWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 17, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 18-24Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 24, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 25PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 18PHOTOS: Braves finish off Dodgers to reach first World Series since 1999History of vaccine mandates in the US10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 18 CommentedGwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' (2)MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia (1)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1) Featured Businesses Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: How are you planning to celebrate Halloween this weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Taking the kids/grandkids trick-or-treating. Handing out candy to the ghosts and ghouls who come to our home. Planning to binge-watch scary movies at home with others. Going to a Halloween party. Heading to Jacksonville for the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" Going to the movies. I don't have any plans, yet. We're doing something not listed here. I don't celebrate Halloween. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.