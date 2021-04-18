The Daily Post will present Good Taste Gwinnett — a virtual cooking showcase — April 22 and 29.
The event, which be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on those dates on Facebook, , features local chefs sharing recipes and showing how to prepare each dish. You can download the recipes and cook along with the chefs.
Chefs from Marlow’s Tavern, McCray’s Tavern, Rico’s World Kitchen, Brunch Apothecary, Local Republic, EDee’s Place Bar-B-Que and Publix Aprons Cooking Schools will participate.
The event, powered by Jackson EMC, will feature weekly giveaways and prizes for registrants. You can register for free by going to GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
