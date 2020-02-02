Gino, a two-and-a-half-year-old Cane Corso, was bound to be a champion from the day he was born, but what wasn’t guaranteed was his loyalty and bond with his owner.
“He’s my friend first,” Yves Belmont said. “He would put his life up for me.”
Last Friday was a day off for the two who live in Dacula. They spent some time on the couch for a while as the 135-pound dog sat on Belmont’s lap and tried to entice him to play.
Gino is 27.5 inches tall from the floor to his shoulder with soft, silver fur and brown, semi-droopy eyes. He won a first-place ribbon at his first dog show when he was just 6 months old, the age when dogs can start competing.
Belmont, a management consultant and Gino’s handler, will travel to New York next week to participate in the 2020 Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. On Feb. 11, Belmont will show Gino in the working group.
Belmont is a member of Lawrenceville Kennel Club, Cane Corso Association of America and United States Neapolitan Mastiff Club. He owns several canine athletes that compete in the American Kennel Club Conformation sport.
As for Gino, his mother is an import from Serbia and his grandfather is a two-time AKC World Champion winner.
“The reason that I continue to show him is he’s good at what he does, but he enjoys it,” Belmont said. “It’s just like a human. You might have the best specimen in the world, but some of them just don’t like going to shows and having people touch them (or) put their hands in their mouth. He has that temperament. The moment that he no longer enjoys it, then it’s time for him to just relax. He’s my family member before he’s a show dog, and a lot of people sometimes have it the opposite way.”
Every Wednesday, Belmont and Gino practice for about an hour. Dog show “season” starts in January and ends in mid-December. Belmont said he travels to dog shows at least two weekends a month and up to four.
“This is a hobby — an expensive hobby, but it’s fun,” he said. “I’m passionate about it. … If someone has a goal of losing 20 pounds, it’s no different — the short nights, long days. What do I enjoy most about it? Just seeing him happy, seeing him be successful.
Belmont explained it isn’t uncommon for owners of show dogs to spend upwards of $20,000 to $30,000, including vet bills, purchase of the dog, show entries and handling fees. Plus, to qualify for dog shows there is a major emphasis on healthy dogs, requiring numerous health tests.
For many years while he pursued a doctorate degree and then worked as a management consultant, often having to travel for work, Belmont didn’t have the time necessary to commit to train show dogs. However, he said he’s been a dog enthusiast since he was a kid.
“I have numerous photos of my parents and I when we traveled overseas and anywhere we went I would always want to visit a pet store,” Belmont said. “So I’ve been a pet lover all my life, and in terms of show dogs I got into it full force in the last three or four years.”
While he still works as a management consultant, Belmont said he reached a place in his life where he felt comfortable committing to the sport. Gino is already an AKC Grand Champion. At the Westminster Dog Show next week, he will compete to win the title of Bronze Grand Champion.Under the titles of Champion and Grand Champion, there are several levels such as bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
Belmont said he’s excited to see what happens next week, but this is something he plans on doing for the rest of his life in some capacity no matter the result. He currently has interest, either as an owner or co-owner, in 16 dogs.
“What’s so prestigious about Westminster is that it has reverted back to a show of champions,” he said. “Only dogs who are champions can apply to go. You’re really going against some really stiff competition. It’s the most prestigious dog show in the United States and in the second oldest sporting venue in the country.”
Gino eats a specialized diet of 8 to 10 cups of dog food each day, plus vitamins and other supplements. Belmont explained that the entire process to qualify for different tiers and classifications at dog shows is a long, systematic process.
Every breed has a standard, and judges look to see that all standards are met, Belmont said. That includes a good bite, muzzle length, head measurement, coat smoothness, equilateral ears, down and back movement and landing position, among other things.
“Literally in less than three minutes, they’re doing an autopsy of the dog and checking him out,” Belmont said.
Gino came from a breeder in Reno, Nevada, after about a six-month process. He flew to Atlanta at only 8 weeks old and has been with Belmont ever since.
“I’m dedicated to (my dogs) having the best home environment, the best nutrition that I can provide them so that they can be sound and happy so that they can not just perform as show dogs but perform as dogs and have a happy life,” Belmont said.
