When the LEGO Discovery Center re-opens on March 31 at Phipps Plaza, a 7-year-old Dacula resident will serve as one of the attraction’s Mini Model Builders.
Joseph Satizabal, a second-grade student at Harbins Elementary School, was selected among the many LEGO enthusiasts that participated in a contest to find the first team of young advisors for the LEGO Discovery Center, which has recently undergone a $5 million renovation.
According to a release from LEGO, the Mini Model Builders will “be the very first to test and advise the team on how to make a visit to the LEGO Discovery Center an even more awesome experience.”
Joseph’s mother, Alejandra Satizabal, said she was notified in mid-February that her son was a contest winner, and about a week later the LEGO team visited the Satizabal home to surprise the newest Mini Model Builder with a ceremonial brick dump.
“They wanted to surprise him,” said Alejandra. “They came and set up everything in the back yard with a LEGO Discovery Center background and gave him a helmet and dropped LEGOs on his head. That was his initiation.
“He’s very shy. I was waiting for them to finish and when it was time to call him, to get him to come downstairs I told him there was a puppy outside. He came running and went outside and said, ‘Where’s the puppy?’ but then realized the LEGO people were there. He was very excited.”
Joseph has been a LEGO enthusiast since the age of 3, said his mother, who added that she and her husband William gave him his first DUPLOS set then, and he’s been going at it ever since.
“He started with the DUPLOS and started building things with that and he got really good,” said Alejandra. “He would say, ‘This is you, this is me, this is Dad,’ and you could actually see a shape of something. He enjoyed building things like that and when he got a little older, he started with LEGOs. We bought him his first set, which I remember was a Mario set, when he was probably 4 years old.”
Not surprisingly, Joseph prefers to do solo work on his LEGO sets, of which he has about 15.
“We’ve have never helped him build the LEGOS, which was when I realized, ‘This kid is something else,’” said Alejandra. “When the packages come with the instructions, he will scan the paper instructions so he can have them on the phone or the tablet because it’s easier for him to see.
“And then he’ll go to his room, follow the instructions and start building. It’s pretty impressive because I don’t understand some of the instructions, but he doesn’t like to be helped. He wants to do it and then show us the end result.”
For the Mini Model Builders’ competition, contestants were required to create something of their own design, as opposed to working from directions.
“He built a robot that he can move the hands and the head and the legs,” she said. “It had to be a creation of his own and that’s what he came up with.”
Joseph — who also has a 2-year-old sister, Camila — has much to look forward to. In addition to the grand re-opening of the 35,000-square-foot LEGO Discovery Center in late March, his birthday is in February and his parents already know what he wants.
“Every day he builds something different,” said Alejandra. “His birthday is in April and I always buy him two sets for his birthday, so he’s given me a list of what he wants and I’ll get him two of them.”
