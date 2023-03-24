thumbnail_Joseph.jpg

When the LEGO Discovery Center re-opens on March 31 at Phipps Plaza, a 7-year-old Dacula resident will serve as one of the attraction’s Mini Model Builders.

 Photo: LEGO Discovery Center

Joseph Satizabal, a second-grade student at Harbins Elementary School, was selected among the many LEGO enthusiasts that participated in a contest to find the first team of young advisors for the LEGO Discovery Center, which has recently undergone a $5 million renovation.

