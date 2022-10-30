D.H. Peligro, a drummer for punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys and formerly the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died Friday from a head injury, his band announced. He was 63.

"Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall," a statement from the Dead Kennedys read. "Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

CNN's Megan Thomas contributed to this report.