D23 Expo's been over, but the news is still sinking in

It's ok if you are still processing the D23 Expo from this past weekend.
There was quite a bit announced and it's enough to make any fan's head spin.
Don't worry, we are here to help sort it out for you.
Here are just a few of the announcements made at Disney's biannual three-day event that was held at the Anaheim Convention Center:
Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi
The force is indeed with us.
Folks have only been waiting years for the news that McGregor would reprise the role he played in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.
At D23, the actor confirmed the news that he is set to star in a new Disney+ "Star Wars" series.
Kit Harington joins Marvel Cinematic Universe
Winter has come and gone, but there is no need to miss Harington.
The "Game of Thrones" star will have a role in Marvel's forthcoming film "The Eternals."
The film is about a race of immortal beings and Harington is in the cast with other big names including Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
Speaking of Marvel, hello "Black Panther" sequel
We can finally get our outfits ready for the premiere of the new "Black Panther."
The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.
"Black Panther" was a watershed cultural moment with its almost all-black cast and some moviegoers dressed up in African themed attire to attend screenings.
The movie raked in basically a bazillion dollars and the sequel is sure to be a box office heavyweight as well.
Original director Ryan Coogler is back to helm the sequel.
Welcome back "Lizzie McGuire"
Reboots are the name of the game these days in Hollywood and Disney+ will feed that beast with this one.
Hilary Duff will reprise the role that made her famous in the early 2000s with a new version of "Lizzie McGuire."
Audiences grew with the character in the Disney show which ran from 2001 to 2004 and now she's an adult.
"Lizzie has also grown up, she's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget," Variety reported Duff saying from the stage in Anaheim. "She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator. "
Trailers, glorious trailers
Nothing gets people more excited for a project than trailers and D23 had a bevy of them.
From "Lady and the Tramp" to "The Mandalorian" and "The Rise of Skywalker," there was plenty to feast the eyes upon.
CNN's Brian Lowry and Kendall Trammell contributed to this report