Greater Atlanta Christian, Lanier and Wesleyan are among 26 high schools throughout the state whose performers have been nominated for Georgia’s High School Musical Theatre Awards that will be presented on April 21, while several Gwinnett high school students received scholarships from the ArtsBridge Foundation.
The awards, commonly knowns as the Shuler Awards, are modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, where nominees compete in 17 categories including direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, overall production, scenic design, lighting, costumes, technical execution, sound, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor, supporting performer and featured performer. Schools also compete for a “Spotlight” and “Showstopper” award.
After being held virtually the past two years, the awards will be broadcast live from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre by GPB-TV at 8 p.m.
One of the show’s highlights will include GAC, which will sing “Stay, I Pray You,” from its performance of “Anastasia.”
Last year, the competition included a “Show-Must-Go-On” Spotlight Award. The categories of sound, lighting and technical execution returned to the Shuler Awards competition this year after a pause for last year’s virtual-only format. This year’s competition also included a “non-gendered” category.
“We combed previous categories of supporting actress and supporting actor into an expanded, non-gendered performance category named ‘supporting performer,’” said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. “This category now recognizes and celebrates students of any gender who performed in supporting roles in their school’s production, with the two highest-scoring students to be jointly awarded as this year’s recipients for one of the nation’s first supporting performer awards, a change that greater serves Georgia high school musical theatre students who identify across the entire gender spectrum.”
The nominees include Wesleyan’s Brad Meyer for Music Direction for “All Shook Up,” GAC’s Georgia Thomas for Best Leading Actress for her performance in “Anastasia” and Lanier’s Viraj Ramgopal, who was nominated for Best Featured Performer for his school’s production of “Footloose.”
GAC's Lorelei Osborne and Max White each received an honorable mention for Best Supporting Performer for their performances in “Anastasia,” while Buford’s Grace Jordan received the same accolade in the Best Featured Performer category for her effort in “Little Women.”
GAC's Ben Chambless also received an honorable mention in the Sound category for “Anatasia,” while Wesleyan’s Judy Beaman and Joan Rogers were recognized for their costume work in “All Shook Up.”
The Shulers, which go to the state’s top high school musical theater students and schools, are the marquee award for an awards program that strides to increase awareness, advocacy and support for Georgia’s arts education programs. The organizations also work to develop talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate productive relationships among Georgia’s promising thespians and educators.
This year, Catoosa County’s Ringgold High School had an event-leading 11 overall nominations for its production of “Catch Me If You Can” while Hall County’s Lambert High School of Suwanee earned 10 nominations for “The SpongeBob Musical.”
West Forsyth High School received nine nominations, East Point’s Tri-Cities High School received seven for “Fela!” while five nominations went to Lakeview Academy of Gainesville for “Something Rotten!,” Milton High School’s “Anastasia” and Morgan High School of Madison in “Les Misérables.”
Scholarships
Four Gwinnett students were among the 16 students statewide who received a slice of the record $25,193 in scholarships presented by ArtsBridge.
Thomas took home the Alliance Theatre Summer Intensive Scholarship, while Grayson’s Maya Gows earned the Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship and Grayson’s Calah Munoz won the Mamie Words and Rosabelle Allen Technical Theatre Scholarship. Wesleyan’s William Sabonis-Chafee won the The Orbit Arts Academy Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.