Curious George, the world’s most famous inquisitive monkey, is stopping by the Children’s Museum of Atlanta to help foster interest in science, math and engineering.
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious,” which runs from Sept. 21 – Jan. 5, takes kids through George’s neighborhood, where they participate in array of interactive, challenging exhibits.
“[The exhibit] is a natural fit for Children’s Museum of Atlanta as it reinforces learning through the power of play,” said Jane Turner, the museum’s executive director said. “From exploring the physics behind mini golf to solving the math behind weighing and counting produce, this experience will spark little ones’ imaginations and sense of discovery.”
The traveling exhibit, which was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum, lets kids operate pulleys and levers at his apartment; weigh fruits and vegetables at the neighborhood produce stand; design a building at the construction site; care for animals at the local farm; and more. The exhibit’s activities are geared for toddlers through second- and third-graders.
“Curious George is a character that’s very familiar with kids and they can identify with him because he’s always trying to get his hands on something,” said Karen Kelly, the museum’s director of Exhibits and Education. “Kids are also natural scientist and they want to learn. This exhibit helps them learn in a fun way.”
The museum also will have its Imaginators perform a “Kid Detective,” a mini-musical in which they serve as guides for the audience while they help Kid Detective Jo lead his friend, Bumble, home.