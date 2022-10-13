Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail time after complying with plea deal in forcible touching case

Cuba Gooding Jr. in court on Thursday.

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr. will not face any jail time after complying with the terms of a plea agreement in a forcible touching case, according to Emily Tuttle, spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Gooding previously pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.