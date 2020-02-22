The Lawrenceville Depot is already home to one brewery with a second set to open this spring. But a craft distillery with a tasting room could also be coming to the area if city officials give it the OK.
The Lawrenceville Planning Commission will consider a proposal for Third Rail Distillery at its March 2 meeting at Lawrenceville City Hall. If approved by Lawrenceville officials, the distillery would open at 625 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville.
The site is across the train tracks from the depot and across North Clayton Street from 550 Trackside.
“The approval, opening and operation of Slow Pour Brewery has been an unmitigated success bringing much needed attention, beautification and development in the area near the old train depot,” Third Rail attorney Jody Campbell said in a letter to city officials. “With significant infrastructure improvements already underway and rapid progress the city has made on the College Corridor, this area is ripe for additional commercial expansion and revitalization of old industrial/manufacturing properties using new and exciting businesses.
“We believe Third Rail Distillery is just such a project.”
The distillery would fit into what Lawrenceville Mayor David Still described in his State of the City “fireside chat” this past week as an entertainment district located around the depot. In addition to the breweries and the proposed distillery, a glassblowing business is expected to go in the area as well.
The site of the proposed distillery is currently a concrete block storage building with a loading dock and has been zoned for light manufacturing district for 60 years, according to city documents. The existing building would be torn down to make room for a new facility for the distillery with a grain silo that has advertising on it.
“The site plan proposes a building height of 50 feet, and an additional 1,520 square feet of floor area, in addition to the existing 3,240 square foot building,” City officials wrote in an analysis of the proposal. “Furthermore, the plans propose the addition of an exterior patio wrapping around the main entry (front) connecting to an existing patio (loading dock) located along the south side of the building.
“In addition, a porch would be added to the rear of the building along the western property line.”
Cory Acuff, who is proposing the distillery, could not be reached for comment Friday or Saturday. Campbell described him as “a passionate advocate for the distilling industry who understands the complicated science and artistry needed to produce high quality, distilled spirits.
“With his chemistry background, he seeks to open Third Rail Distillery, which will produce craft spirits for sale on both a wholesale and retail level ... Third Rail Distillery would be a perfect companion business to Slow Pour Brewing Company, would further the redevelopment of the area, and assist in the transitioning former industrial area into a thriving commercial node that bridges the College Corridor into the downtown area.”
