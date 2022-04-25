Jake_Owen.jpeg

Jake Owen

Local fans will get the chance to see Jake Owen live on Oct. 1 when the country music star performs at the City of Buford's annual Fall Concert on the Lawn.

Owens brings is "Up There, Down Here" tour to Buford for a free concert on the lawn at the Buford Community Center.

Jake Owen has eight No. 1 songs and numerous No 1 albums and multi-platinum hits to his name.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.