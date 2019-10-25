More than 20,000 people are expected to visit Stone Mountain Park this weekend as the content of Country Living magazine comes to life.
The Country Living Fair will give guests the chance to meet Country Living editors and special guests; attend cooking, crafting, and Do-It-Yourself demonstrations and book signings; sample locally sourced, artisanal food; and participate in make-and-take workshops.
Cat Funes, the office manager of Blue Rooster Bake Shop, said she’s been going to the Country Living Fair for about eight years. She said it’s an event for the whole family.
Funes and Maddie Golden, the head cake artist for Blue Rooster, will be presenting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Kitchen Stage.
“We’re really excited to share a little bit of the Blue Rooster with everyone at the Country Living Fair,” Funes said.
In addition to presenting a demonstration, the Blue Rooster will have a booth at the fair, Funes said. The shop in downtown Lawrenceville will also remain open.
“We always go an extra day so we can shop and experience the fair for ourselves,” Funes said.
The fair is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, and Sunday at the Event Meadow at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain.
Tickets are $18 for a one-day pass or $25 for a three-day weekend pass. Want to be admitted early? An “Early Bird” weekend pass is available for $40, which will grant admission to the fair at 8:30 a.m. today and Saturday. Parking is $20 per day.
Presentations will take place on the Main Stage and Kitchen Stage. Some highlights of the schedule are as follows:
Friday
10 a.m. — Main Green — Gus Smithhisler, master squash carver, will begin carving a 900-pound pumpkin.
11 a.m. — Main Stage — Ashley Williams, Hallmark Channel star, will be sharing behind-the-scenes secrets of Hallmark Channels’ Christmas movies in conversation with “Country Living” editor-in-chief Rachel Hardage Barrett.
11:30 a.m. — Kitchen Stage — Chef Phillipe Sobon will present the proper technique for making pasta from scratch incorporating fresh ricotta and sauce using ingredients already found in your pantry.
12:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Holly Kuhn, founder and owner of Old Glory Style, and Ryann Ford, commercial photographer, will be discussing their book “New Americana: Spirited Interior Decor.”
12:30 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Charlyne Mattox, food & crafts director at “Country Living,” will be demoing chicken recipes from the October issue of the magazine.
1:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Liz Marie Galvan, author of “Cozy White Cottage: 100 Ways to Love the Feeling of Being Home,” will be discussing the perfect cozy equation.
1:30 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Nancy Fuller, Food Network star and author of “Farmhouse Rules,” will be demoing a harvest hearty healthy fall salad.
2:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Kim Leggett, award-winning interior designer and author of the bestselling book “City Farmhouse Style,” will be discussing how design is changing and who or what is influencing it.
2:30 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Paula Disbrowe, author and food editor, will be demoing a recipe from her new book, “Thank You For Smoking.”
3:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Lisa Steele — author and founder of Fresh Eggs Daily, will be discussing how to spoil your chickens and beautify your coop.
Saturday
11 a.m. — Main Stage — Courtney Warren, interior designer, will share the unvarnished truth about the need-or not- for a designer’s perspective when tackling decor changes at home.
11:30 a.m. — Kitchn Stage — Mattox will be demoing chicken recipes from the October issue of “Country Living.”
12:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Erin and Ben Napier, stars of HGTV’s “Home Town,” will be discussing small town living and historic design.
1 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin, authors of “The New Pie: Modern Techniques for the Classic American Dessert,” will be demoing modern techniques for pie.
2 p.m. — Main Stage — Libbie Summers, founder of Yum Yum Smile Shop, will be showcasing five food-inspired table settings.
2:30 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Fuller will be demoing a harvest hearty healthy fall salad.
3:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Katie Baker, “Barn Quilt” creator and antiques enthusiast, will discuss the history of barn quilts, the modern barn quilt movement and how she’s bringing them to homes all across the country.
3:30 p.m.- Kitchen Stage — Editors of “Delish” will be demoing recipes from their new cookbook, “Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy.”
Sunday
11 a.m. — Main Stage — Kerri Zeien, founder of “The Cotton Shed,” will be discussing ideas and tips on how to fill nooks and crannies.
11:30 a.m. — Kitchen Stage — Stacey Doyle, founder of food blog “Little Figgy Food,” will be demoing essential apple recipes for fall.
12:30 p.m. — Main Stage — Baker will discuss the history of barn quilts, the modern barn quilt movement, and how she’s bringing them to all homes across the country.
1:00 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Fuller will be demoing a harvest hearty healthy fall salad.
2:30 p.m. — Kitchen Stage — Cat Funes and Maddie Golden of the Blue Rooster Bake Shop in Lawrenceville will be demoing cakes and desserts.
For more information, visit www.countryliving.com/fair.