Before his biggest hit happened in 1995, Coolio wasn't even aware of the song that gave it its hook.

"Gangsta's Paradise" sampled the Stevie Wonder 1976 single, "Pastime Paradise." The rapper died Wednesday at the age of 59, the same day Wonder's song and his Grammy-winning album, "Songs in the Key of Life" debuted 46 years ago.

