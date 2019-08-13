One of downtown Duluth's restaurants was featured on the Cooking Channel Tuesday night. But residents who missed don't have to despair because they will have a few opportunities to see it.
The channel's show — "Food Truck Nation" featured Simply Done Donuts. The doughnut eatery, which has a brick and mortar location in Duluth's Parsons Alley dining and shopping district, began as a food truck.
Despite having a permanent location, Simply Done Donuts' owners continue to operate their food truck version as well.
The episode also included Venezuelan street food from a food truck in Denver, Colo., as well as waffles that have three-cheese macaroni baked into them from a food truck in Nashville, Tenn., according to the show's website.
The episode is expected to re-air at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Subsequent re-airings are slated for 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28 and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The TV channel that Cooking Channel airs on depends on the television provider and whether it is being viewed in standard or high definition, but it can be watched live at www.cookingchanneltv.com. Videos from episodes are also available after they air on the www.cookingchanneltv.com/shows/food-truck-nation.