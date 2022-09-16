Jon Hamm hasn't found many roles to rival his breakthrough "Mad Men" part, and "Confess, Fletch" certainly doesn't either. Yet this refreshed version of the smart-alecky character Chevy Chase played in the 1980s has a certain breezy charm, not worthy of rushing to a theater but hardly a waste of one's digital-viewing time.

Working from Gregory Mcdonald's books, as adapted by director Greg Mottola (who worked with Hamm on the mostly forgettable "Keeping Up With the Joneses") and co-writer Zev Borow, the film casts Hamm as the barely employed investigative reporter who goes by that strange nickname, drawn into a murder-mystery on behalf of his alluring Italian girlfriend, Angela (Lorenza Izzo).

