"Coming 2 America" is going back to Queens.
In some first-look photos released on Thursday, King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) reunites with Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they travel from their beloved Zamunda back to Queens, New York, where their adventures first began. In one of the new pictures, the pair appear to even make a visit to the iconic barber shop.
The film, directed by Craig Brewer, will be released on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.
In addition to returns from cast members like Murphy, Hall and James Earl Jones, new additions include Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.
Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield wrote the screenplay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.