CMA Awards 2020: See the full list of nominees

The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were revealed Tuesday.
Miranda Lambert leads with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two singers are nominated for the event's top prize, entertainer of the year, along with Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on ABC.
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
"Heartache Medication" - Jon Pardi
"Never Will" - Ashley McBryde
"Old Dominion" - Old Dominion
"What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs
"Wildcard" - Miranda Lambert
Music Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
"The Bones" - Maren Morris with Hozier
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love" - Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Beer Never Broke My Heart" -- Luke Combs
"Bluebird" -- Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" -- Maren Morris
"I Hope" -- Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
"Bluebird" - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
"The Bones" - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
"Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
"More Hearts Than Mine" - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
"Homemade" - Jake Owen
"I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"Second One To Know" - Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.