Closing arguments slated to begin in 2nd rape trial against Harvey Weinstein

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles, on October 4. Closing arguments are slated to begin Wednesday in his second rape trial.

 Etienne Laurent/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the Los Angeles sexual assault trial against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who faces two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women -- a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer.

Jurors have been following the marathon testimony, hearing from approximately 50 witnesses, including four accusers, identified in court as Jane Does due to the nature of the allegations.

