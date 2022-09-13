Grappling with middle age, "Clerks III" turns out to be unexpectedly sentimental and nostalgic, reflecting that writer-director-editor-co-star Kevin Smith inherently recognizes this will likely be the gang's final visit to Quick Stop Groceries. If so, it's an uneven if gentle way to hang out the "We're closed" sign.

The original "Clerks" in 1994 was a sort of master class in micro-budgeted filmmaking, down to the black-and-white cinematography and claustrophobic setting, as two guys killed time in the convenience and video stores where they worked. Smith revisited the title a dozen years later, upgrading the casting with Rosario Dawson, but it took an off-screen trauma that makes it all deeply personal to put what feels like a somewhat unnecessary bow on the whole package.

