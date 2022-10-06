Foghat.jpeg

Foghat will perform Friday night at the Tannery Row Ale House.

 Photo: Foghat

If you ask your favorite Classic Rock fan the first thing that pops in their mind when you mention the band Foghat, the likely answer is “Slow Ride.”

Yes, the iconic 8-minute “Slow Ride” is a staple of the 1970s rock canon and was a worldwide hit that never really went away, but the song merely scratches the surface of the rock-blues-and-boogie band that formed in London in 1971 and is still out on the road, quenching the insatiable thirst of those who still swear by the legendary anthems of the past.