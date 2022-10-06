If you ask your favorite Classic Rock fan the first thing that pops in their mind when you mention the band Foghat, the likely answer is “Slow Ride.”
Yes, the iconic 8-minute “Slow Ride” is a staple of the 1970s rock canon and was a worldwide hit that never really went away, but the song merely scratches the surface of the rock-blues-and-boogie band that formed in London in 1971 and is still out on the road, quenching the insatiable thirst of those who still swear by the legendary anthems of the past.
With founding member Roger Earl still in the drum chair, Foghat will bring its high-energy British-baked show to the Tannery Row Ale House in Buford on Friday, Oct. 7. The band, now consisting of Earl, Bryan Bassett (guitar, vocals), Rodney O’Quinn (bass) and Scott Holt (guitar, vocals) is winding down its 2022 schedule and has plans to begin recording a new album – its first in six years and 19th overall – later this year.
Although not a charter member, Bassett has been with Foghat for more than two decades (and enjoyed a hit record of his own in 1976 when his band Wild Cherry recorded “Play That Funky Music”) and the Pittsburgh native said he remembers covering the band’s biggest hits – including “Slow Ride,” “Fool For The City” and “Driving Wheel” – while performing on the club circuit.
“I had a local band, probably still in high school, and we played all kinds of cover music, including some of Foghat’s songs,” said Bassett, who now lives in Florida. “I remember a show-stopper for us was ‘Midnight Madness,’ so we were playing their music in our sets – we had at least three or four Foghat songs in our set list.
“I learned all those songs never knowing I would meet them one day and become part of their organization. Foghat was right up there in our set list with Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and all the other great '70s bands we covered.”
In the early 1990s, Bassett became friends with Foghat singer and guitarist “Lonesome Dave” Peverett and spent four years on the road with Peverett, who died of kidney cancer in 2000. Bassett also played guitar with Southern rockers Molly Hatchett between backing up Peverett and joining Foghat.
“We’re lucky to still be touring on those great songs from back then and continuing our musical journey together,” he said.
These days, Foghat plays between 50 and 60 shows a year, mostly in the spring, summer and fall months.
“We do a lot of outdoor festivals and we’ve been quite busy this year, almost back to normal after the pandemic,” said Bassett. “We do a lot of city festivals, we play some casinos and we do some rock and roll cruises, which are very popular these days. We stay busy and we try to put out a new release every couple of years, whether a live album or studio record.”
Earlier this year, longtime vocalist Charlie Huhn parted company with Foghat, which then brought Scott Holt into the fold. Holt, who spent a decade playing rhythm guitar behind blues legend Buddy Guy, has the blues bona fides the other members of the band were looking for.
“Now our show is really more tailored to early Foghat,” said Bassett when describing the band’s show. “Of course we still play the hits that everyone expects, but we’re also delving back into the blues more, as Scott is a fantastic guitarist as well as vocalist. We’re doing more bluesy stuff, back to Foghat’s roots, along with our hits. And there’s a few surprises included in there.”
Bassett, who turned 68 in August, assented that there’s not much glamor remaining in the rock world but said there’s still nothing like getting in front of an audience and performing the songs they know, love and grew up with.
“One of our stock sayings is ‘We play for free; we get paid to travel,’” he said. “But the other side of that is, if you can’t have fun playing in a rock band, I don’t know what else to say. I still love plugging my guitar into a Marshall stack and cranking it up.
“It’s pretty much the same buzz I got when I was a teenager. Playing rock and roll music has been fun my whole life. When people ask about playing the same songs year after year, I tell them every environment is different and every crowd is different – the only thing that stays the same is the songs, and everything else around it changes. That keeps it very interesting.”
Commented