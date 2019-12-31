It’s time for my annual year-end list of movie industry highlights and lowlights. Some choices are obvious; some others hopefully, are not. Thanks for reading and have yourself a great 2020!
Top 10 movies:
1. “Apollo 11”
2. “The Irishman”
3. “Fast Color”
4. “Toy Story 4”
5. “Love, Antosha”
6. “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
7. “Uncut Gems”
8. “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”
9. “Ad Astra”
10. “Knives Out”
Best Lead Actor: Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”
Best Lead Actress: Renee Zellweger in “Judy”
Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci in “The Irishman”
Best Supporting Actress: Kate McKinnon in “Yesterday”
Best Ensemble Cast: “Knives Out”
Best Director: Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”
Best Animated Film: “Toy Story 4”
Best Cinematography: “Ad Astra”
Best Documentary: “Apollo 11”
Best Editing: Thelma Schoonmaker for “The Irishman”
Best First Feature Film by a director: Josh Cooley for “Toy Story 4”
Best International Film: “Pride & Glory”
Best Make-up: “Bombshell”
Best Original Score: “Luce”
Best Original Song: “Beautiful Ghosts” by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber from “Cats”
Best Screenplay: “The Irishman”
Best Costume Design: “Rocketman”
Best Production Design: “The Irishman”
Best Stunt cast performance: “Ford v Ferrari”
Best voice-over performance: Kevin Costner as Enzo the dog in “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Breakthrough performer, best acting by a minor: Julia Butters in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
The remainder:
A decade late and a dollar short: “Alita: Battle Angel”
According to the movie industry, March isn’t late winter, it’s early summer: “Captain Marvel”
Animated movie you might like but your children will probably hate: “I Lost My Body”
Bad, depressing and the year’s clunkiest title to boot: “Don’t Come Back From the Moon”
Best divorce settlement in the History of the World: Amazon founder (and studio chief) Jeff Bezos’ first (and probably last) ex-wife MacKenzie (currently richest woman in the world) – now worth roughly $90 billion. Note to Bezos: check out the terms of “pre-nup” before you say “I do” again.
Bad situation actually getting better: studios cramming in last minute screenings of Oscar-hopeful titles all at once at year’s end for awards consideration, referred to by some as “Dumptember”
Best adaptation of classic literature, best remake, best throwback, best girl’s night out: “Little Women”
Best antihero: Joaquin Phoenix as the title character in “Joker”
Best awards telecast: The no-host Oscars
Best badass: Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”
Best biography: “Love, Antosha” (Anton Yelchin)
Best Blu-ray/4K overhaul: “The Wizard of Oz”
Best buddy flick, biggest box office surprise, movie with child actors no children should see: “Good Boys”
Best chase scenes: “Hobbs & Shaw”
Best comeback: Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite is My Name”
Best comedy, best final scene: “Knives Out”
Best date movie (clean): “Isn’t it Romantic”
Best date movie (risqué): “Long Shot”
Best decision by AMPAS in the last three decades: not hiring a host for the Oscars (do it again!)
Best family film (animated), best sequel: “Toy Story 4”
Best family film (live action), best for dog lovers, most underrated film: “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Best Human vs. Nature movie: “Arctic”
Best independent (meaning high quality and they actually have their act together) studio: A24
Best M. Night Shyamalan imitation: Steven Knight for “Serenity”
Best Martin Scorsese imitation: Todd Phillips for “Joker”
Best Stanley Kubrick imitation: James Grey for “Ad Astra”
Best movie almost no one saw, best female empowerment story, best off-beat sci-fi film: “Fast Color”
Best movie based on real events, best period piece, best tragedy: “The Irishman”
Best performance by a non-human: Brandy the pit bull in “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”
Best performance in an only so-so movie (female): Kate McKinnon in “Yesterday”
Best performance in an only so-so movie (male): Alec Baldwin in “Motherless Brooklyn”
Best portrayal of a legend: Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy”
Best Rock ‘n’ Roll documentary: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”
Best satire: “Dead Don’t Die”
Best scenery chewing (female): Lupita Nyong’o in “Us”
Best scenery chewing (male): Al Pacino in “The Irishman”
Best schoolyard tussle: Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola V Marvel
Best traditional sci-fi flick, best special effects, best “Apocalypse Now” re-imagining: “Ad Astra”
Best soundtrack (original): “Her Smell”
Best soundtrack (old songs): “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
Best soundtrack (really old songs): “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
Best sports movie: “Ford V Ferrari”
Best use of silence: “Apollo 11”
Best villain: all of the blood relatives and in-laws in “Knives Out”
Best war flick (artsy): “1917”
Best war flick (mainstream): “Midway”
Best Whitney Houston cover ever: Rebel Wilson and the cast of “Isn’t it Romantic” doing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Better than it should have been: “Uncut Gems”
Better never than late, most downbeat family film: “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Biggest disappointment: “Bombshell”
Biggest flop: “Cats”
Biggest Oscar upset: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) beating out Glenn Close (“The Wife”)
Biggest corporate takeover: Disney’s acquisition of Fox
Bravest nude scenes: Julianne Moore in “Gloria Bell”
Can I please get you a tissue?: Jennifer Hudson in “Cats”
Chinese water torture: “Marriage Story”
Classiest exit, best end credits sequence: “Toy Story 4”
Ethnic/gender/political profilers with no accounting for quality or experience: rottentomatoes.com
“Fight Club” + “The Sixth Sense” + alternative universe Hallmark + coal = “Last Christmas”
Game changers: Netflix and Amazon
Gender neutral (or neutered, if you will): the male cast of “Cats”
Great backswing, horrible follow through: “Luce”
Grim Reaper: Kevin Spacey - three people who accused him of sexual harrassment all died in 2019
Hardest working man in show business: Willem Dafoe
Highest profile scandal: the Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin college admission fraud/hoax
Hollywood still no longer cares about: imdb.com
I only got to make this movie because my father is Bob Dylan: Jakob Dylan for “Echo in the Canyon”
I’m tall, filthy rich and handsome but can’t get a decent acting gig to save my life: Armie Hammer
It was the best of times: great documentaries
It was the worst of times: very few (meaning two) good animated movies
Justice at last: Bill Cosby - inmate NN7687, residing at SCI Phoenix prison, Montgomery County, PA.
Let’s send a mixed message to impressionable teens at a most crucial time: “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
Likely to break the record for the most Oscar nominations in a single year: “The Irishman”
Looks great, less filling: “The Lion King”
M.V.P. (female): Charlize Theron
M.V.P. (male): Brad Pitt
Most accurate historical portrayal of an Atlanta media outlet: the AJC editors in “Richard Jewell”
Most likely to be elected to public office in the not-so-distant future: Anthony Sobato
Most misunderstood: “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”
Most needed new Oscar category (still and forever): Best Ensemble Cast
Most overrated film: “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
Most politically misguided (and inept) documentary: “Knock Down the House”
Most self-congratulatory and pissy acceptance speech: Chuck Lorre at the Critics Choice Awards
Most self-serving Rock ‘n’ Roll documentary: “David Crosby: Remember My Name”
Most unhinged (off-screen): Robert De Niro
Most unneeded remake/reboot: “Charlie’s Angels”
Mostly fiction posing as fact: “The Aeronauts”
Movie about sex that wasn’t in the least bit sexy: “Touch Me Not”
My career as an entertainer is over so I’ll just become an uninformed political noise-maker: Alyssa Milano
No, it’s NOT a standalone movie: “Downton Abbey”
Not afraid to look her age: Maggie Smith in “Downton Abbey”
Not afraid to look his age: every male over age 70 in “The Irishman”
Oddest mix of comedy and horror: “Ready or Not”
Once an industry beacon, now an industry joke: rottentomatoes.com
Perhaps you should seek out the assistance of local seasoned marketing professionals: Neon Studios
Politically correct “woke” propaganda at its most blatantly obvious and cloying: “Spies in Disguise”
Possible sell out?: the #metoo class action cash settlement with Harvey Weinstein. Those not willing to settle: Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow – bully for them
Proof positive Hollywood has nothing but utter contempt for those not exactly like them: “The Hunt”
Proof positive it’s better to hire a dancer who can act instead of the other way around: “The White Crow”
Proof positive Florence Pugh needs to give her agent a bonus: “Midsommar” and “Little Women”
Proof positive Ian McKellan needs to fire his agent: “The Good Liar” and “Cats”
Proof positive Will Smith also needs to fire his agent: “Gemini Man” and “Spies in Disguise”
Pure overkill: “The Intruder”
Put it to rest already: “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Men In Black: International,” “John Wick 3”
Questionable softening of a non-fictional monster: the “jolly” Adolf Hitler character in “Jojo Rabbit”
Quite good at being cranky: Tracy Letts in “Ford V Ferrari” and “Little Women”
R.I.P.: Danny Aiello, René Auberjonois, Ginger Baker, Kaye Ballard, Verna Bloom, Cameron Boyce, Diahann Carroll, Seymour Cassel, Carol Channing, Tim Conway, Dick Dale, Doris Day, Stanley Donen, Daryl Dragon, Bob Einstein (Super Dave Osborne), Georgia Engel, Robert Evans, Albert Finney, Peter Fonda, Robert Forester, Bruno Ganz, Julie Gibson, Sid Haig, Valerie Harper, Rutger Hauer, Katherine Helmond, Don Imus, James Ingram, Neil Innes, Michel Legrand, Peggy Lipton, Carol Lynley, Sue Lyon, Bill Macy, Peter Mayhew, Dick Miller, Eddie Money, Shelley Morrison, Toni Morrison, Art Neville, Phyllis Newman, Ric Ocasek, D.A. Pennebaker, Luke Perry, Michael J. Pollard, Andre Previn, Mac Rebennack (Dr. John), Leon Redbone, Sidney Sheinberg, John Singleton, Caroll Spinney, Rip Taylor, Russi Taylor, Peter Tork, Rip Torn, Agnes Varda, Jan-Michael Vincent, John Witherspoon, Franco Zeffirelli
Rainmaker, yet again (this is really, REALLY getting boring): Disney
Right wing propoganda?! Seriously?!: according to salon.com: The Hallmark Channel
Separated at birth: Brian Stelter and Jason Alexander
Shamed on social media for drinking bottled water (yes, you read that right, bottled water): Chris Pratt
Social and racial injustice by-the-numbers: “Just Mercy”
Sophomore slump: Jordan Peele for “Us”
Sounds like bad news but it’s actually not: the choice of many studios not to press screen what are mostly really bad movies released in January, February and August and on Wednesday night the week of release
Technology is not a substitute for storytelling: “Gemini Man”
Technology is a good addition to storytelling: “The Irishman”
Thank you for not ruining the night by tempering the blathering, diarrhea-of-the-mouth speeches of the politically-biased, largely uninformed soap-boxing winners: the producers of the Critics Choice Awards
There’s a reason it came out in August: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
There’s a reason it came out in February: “Patrick”
There’s a reason it came out in January: “The Kid Who Would Be King”
This guy is REALLY dedicated to his craft: Mads Mikkelsen in “Arctic”
Those wacky Swedes really know how to put on an off-the-chain summer festival!: “Midsommar”
Well intended, yet not real good riff on the Beatles: “Yesterday”
Well intended, yet not real good retelling of history: “Harriet”
Worst animated movie: “Spies in Disguise”
Worst adaptation of a (semi) classic piece of literature: “Motherless Brooklyn”
Worst horror flick: “Glass”
Worst movie of the year: “Climax”
Worst movie with good intentions: “Dumbo”
Worst movie with religious overtones: “Breakthrough”
Worst on-going trend: guys making embarrassing-to-watch, amateurish video movie reviews in their mom’s basements while wearing sunglasses and posting them on their own barely visited web sites
Worst sequel: “Jumanji: The Next Level”
Yet another blown opportunity to discuss the elephant in the room: “The Two Popes”
