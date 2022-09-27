Cirque fans will have a chance to delight in Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities, Cirque Du Soleil’s 35th production, when it returns to Atlanta on Oct. 6 under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.
Set in the second half of the 19th century, Kurios implores the audience to engage their imagination and open their minds to the extraordinary.
“We want people to leave the big top feeling like anything is possible,” said Rebecca Williams, the show’s publicist. “It’s a super uplifting show and it’s great for people of all ages.”
For those who missed the show on its first run through Atlanta, Kurios is set in the imaginary country of Curiosistan where outlandish characters, like Nico the Accordion Man, pay homage to the inventions and innovations of the Industrial Revolution.
Acts include the Russian Cradle Duo where two artists climb 13 feet above ground to perform a series of intricate somersaults, Banquine acrobatics in which a group of artists perform sequences of perfectly synchronized acrobatics and human pyramids, contortion and hang balancing.
Performer Andrii Bondarenko is a hand-balancing artist from Nikolaev, Ukraine. He began his career with Cirque Du Soleil in 2011 as a flyer in the Banquine act in Quidam, the company’s ninth production.
“I always had a passion for hand-balancing and hand-stands. I started to develop my skills as a hand-balancer by staying after the shows to work on my skills and now I have a solo act. You can grow up in this company which is really great,” he said.
After 11 years with the company, Bondarenko knows just how many moving parts there are when putting together and touring a Cirque production. Each show takes about two years to prepare.
“There’s so many details, some of which even us [the performers] don’t know. It’s a huge team working on each show and there are currently eight touring shows,” said Bondarenko.
Of the 122-person touring crew, only 46 people make up the cast. The rest of the team is made up of caterers, costume designers, props technicians and band members to name just a few groups. In addition, the tour relies on 150 local staff to get the job done.
“It really is kind of like a small village that it takes to move Cirque around,” said Williams.
In each new city Cirque travels sets up shop in, it will take the crew six days just to put up the big top. Then, they’ll put on eight to 10 shows a week during a three-month residency.
Even if you’ve seen the show in the past, each visit will provide a unique experience.
“No matter how many times you see the show, you’ll always see something new. If you’re coming with a little one too, to watch it through their eyes is quite amazing,” said Williams.
The Kurios big top, standing at 62-feet tall, will transform Atlanta Station into a world of wonders from Oct. 6 until Dec. 24.
When you arrive at the show, don’t forget to look up. For the first time in Cirque history you’ll be greeted by the performers playing music and acting from on top of the big top. From this very first greeting, you’ll be transported beyond your wildest imaginations.
“These are kind of regular people, ordinary people doing extraordinary things. And that’s something that I think, as a fan, is really special,” said Williams.
