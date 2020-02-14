Cirque Diabolo, with an array of the best performers from around the world, presents a new generation of Cirque style show. The show, which will be playing Feb. 14-15 at the Infinite Energy Theater at 8 p.m. each night, will be performing incredible feats of strength and beauty on stage as well as breathtaking aerial performances.
Featuring a cast of world champion acrobats, contortionists and aerial artists, this award-winning spectacle will leave you breathless. This action packed, presentation delivers incredible talent beyond your wildest imagination and is a thrill-a-minute spectacle.
Cirque Diabolo is perfect for the entire family. This amazing show brings you beautiful costumes, dynamic sound and lighting, and the world's greatest talent assembled on one stage.
For tickets, go to AXS.com.
