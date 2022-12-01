What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?
If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.
Thousands of guests come every year to the estate, decorated to reflect the first Christmas at Biltmore House, a time-honored tradition that dates back more than 125 years when George Washington Vanderbilt II, his family and friends observed the first Christmas in his new home.
This year, Biltmore has been part of the 200th birthday celebration of Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate’s landscape architect who is also known for his designs of Central Park in New York City, Prospect Park in Brooklyn, and the master plans for several colleges, including California-Berkeley, Stanford University and the University of Maine.
To honor Olmsted’s achievements and to celebrate the season, Biltmore’s floral designers planned the décor in Biltmore House around a “Winter Landscapes” theme that brings the outdoors inside. A forest of trees flanking Biltmore House’s front doors welcome visitors into the home for tours where they’ll see scenes suggesting snow-covered landscapes reminiscent of parks and landscapes designed by Olmsted.
In addition, the house’s Banquet Hall will be transformed into a magical wintry scene, highlighted by the home’s largest Christmas tree, a 35-foot-tall Frasier fir.
Holiday visitors will find Biltmore is just as engaging in the daytime as it is at night. Two experiences are available that truly make the trip memorable. The “Christmas at Biltmore Daytime Celebration” is a time-honored tradition that includes a daytime tour of Biltmore House, the Winery, Antler Hill Village and the exhibit “Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius.”
After dark, “Candlelight Christmas Evenings” finds a Biltmore House glowing with candlelight and firelight, providing an experience reminiscent of the Vanderbilt’s first Christmas in 1895. Musicians are stationed throughout the house to play seasonal songs and more than 60,000 tiny lights will festoon a 55-foot Norway spruce tree in the center of the front lawn. In addition, 400 hand-lit luminaries line the walkway to Biltmore House.
And that’s not all. In the estate’s Conservatory, hundreds of holiday poinsettias in a host of different colors and patterns are on view (along with a large collection of tropical plants) and a Christmas pop-up shop at A Gardener’s Place in the Conservatory adds to the Biltmore’s many shopping options.
There are also tastings at the Biltmore Winery, with the estate’s commemorative red and white wines available for purchase. Restaurants on the property offer favored seasonal dishes and craft cocktails.
And through Feb. 21, 2023, guests can see the mesmerizing illuminations at Antler Hill Village, the estate’s European-inspired village. There are also bonfires at the village daily from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31 and Santa Claus will be on hand from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Antler Hill Village Bandstand.
For those who want their Biltmore experience to last a little longer, holiday packages are offered for holiday stays at the four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate and the cozy farmhouse feel of the Village Hotel, both decorated for the holidays. In addition, the Line House Cottages from the estate’s agricultural past also has accommodations.
