What has 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland and 150 traditional poinsettias?

If you guessed Asheville, North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate and “Christmas at Biltmore,” you are correct. And all those trees, lights and ornaments only scratch the surface of what’s on offer for visitors during the holiday season through Jan. 8, 2023.