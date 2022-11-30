Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dead at 79

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs at the Paramount Theatre on July 27, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. McVie died on November 30 after a short illness, according to a statement from her family.

 Thomas Cooper/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, died Wednesday following a brief illness, according to a statement posted by her family on her verified Instagram account.

She was 79.