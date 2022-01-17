Christina Haack responds to criticism of her relationship with Josh Hall

Christina Haack is perfectly happy with the pace of her relationship with Josh Hall.
The HGTV star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Hall with the caption, "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is." She has since rewritten the caption as a series of emojis.
The couple got engaged in September after a few months of dating.
Haack was previously married to her "Flipping 101" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, who she divorced in 2018.
She married TV host Ant Anstead later the same year. They divorced in 2021.
She has two kids with Moussa and a son with Anstead.
In a recent interview with People, Haack said that being with Hall has been refreshing.
"He has brought me back to my roots and reminded me what life is like outside of television," she said. "With him by my side, I believe anything is possible."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.