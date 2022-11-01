Christina Applegate is opening up about living with multiple sclerosis, and how finishing her acclaimed show "Dead to Me" was important to her.

The actress, 50, spoke with the New York Times for an article published on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere of the third and final season of her Netflix series later this month. Applegate reflected on what it was like to receive her MS diagnosis over the summer of 2021 during filming. At the time, production shut down for roughly five months as she began treatment for the autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.