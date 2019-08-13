Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been indicted on "multiple" conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion charges.
The Chrisleys’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also indicted on tax-related offenses, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak said Tuesday.
“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” Pak said. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”
According to Pak, between 2007 and 2017, the Chrisleys, who star in a reality series that follows their family's over-the-top lifestyle and activities, "conspired to defraud numerous banks by providing the banks with false information such as personal financial statements containing false information, and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving millions of dollars in loans."
After allegedly receiving the loans, the Chrisleys are accused of using the money for their own benefit.
"In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, Todd and Julie Chrisley allegedly used fabricated bank statements and a fabricated credit report that had been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California," Pak said.
Todd, 51, and Julie, 46, both of Nashville, are also charged with conspiring with their Roswell-based accountant, 56-year-old Tarantino, to defraud the IRS.
The indictment comes about two and a half years after Todd Chrisley spoke about his tax returns on a national radio program.
"Obviously the federal government likes my tax returns because I pay $750,000 to $1 million just about every year so the federal government doesn’t have a problem with my taxes," he said.
Pak said the Chrisleys "did not timely file income tax returns for the 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 tax years or timely pay federal income taxes for any of those years," though.
Before the indictment was issued, Todd Chrisley took to Instagram to deny the claims, suggesting the charges are based on evidence presented to investigators by a disgruntled former employee, CNN reported.
He claimed the unnamed employee was stealing from the family, created false documents, forged their signatures and bugged their home. He also alleged it was the employee's second attempt to get the family charged and called it an act of retaliation.
"I'm telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of," he wrote on Instagram. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it."