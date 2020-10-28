Grammy-nominated country music singer Chris Young is coming to Coolray Field in November.
The stadium and Double A Productions announced Young will headline the first-ever socially-distanced concert at Coolray Field on Nov. 14. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Young has received two Grammy nominations, three County Music Association nominations and four Academy of Country Music nominations and sold 13 million singles. He has also had 11 No. 1 singles, 21 R.I.A.A. Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified projects and had nearly 4 billion on-demand streams. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
He has released seven studio albums in a span of 14 years, including three in less than two years. The third album in that trio is "Losing Sleep," which was released in 2017 and whose title track has been certified platinum. The album also includes the No. 1 song "Hangin' On." His album "I'm Coming Over" was released in 2015 and it and "Losing Sleep" each debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart.
The title track from "I'm Comin' Over" was his first double platinum single and the Associated Press has named Young “one of his era’s finest traditionalists.”
Young will be joined at the concert by special guests Cassadee Pope, Kameron Marlowe and Payton Smith.
All concert-goers will be required to wear face masks whenever they are not in their designated seating area.
Additional information about Young's career can be found at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
