Chris Pratt has some Anna Faris supporters upset By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a post meant to praise his current wife, some people think Chris Pratt took a swipe at his former one.Pratt posted a tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this week, about six weeks before her birthday, on his verified Instagram account.In a heartfelt caption, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star thanks his current wife for givng him "a gorgeous healthy daughter." That rubbed some people the wrong way given that his son Jack, now 9 years old, with "Mom" star Anna Faris was born prematurely and had some health challenges.The two actors were married from 2009 to 2018.There were plenty of tweets being critical of Pratt and many offering support for Faris. Writer and editor Danielle Campoamor weighed in on the response."May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us," Campoamor tweeted.CNN has reached out to reps for Pratt and Faris for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 