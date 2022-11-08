Partly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 1:56 am
People magazine has crowned actor Chris Evans this year's Sexiest Man Alive.
The unveiling was made on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.
In a bit that aired on the show, Oliver sat in the show's audience as Colbert announced the winner from two finalists -- Oliver and Evans, who Colbert called an "incandescent supernova of hotness."
When Evans' name was announced, a miffed Oliver prompted the audience to boo and stormed out angrily, demanding a "recount" as he exited.
The former "Captain America" star, who couldn't appear on the show, was instead congratulated by Johnson on the set of their movie, "Red One."
"It means a lot coming from a former Sexiest Man Alive," Evans tells Johnson in the video.
Johnson, a 2016 Sexiest Man cover star, however, goes on to correct him: "I never give the title up....I'm Sexiest Man Alive in perpetuity, which means for life."
Evans, confused, tries to get clarification, but Johnson stops him.
"Let me ask you a question, brother. Am I alive?... Am I still sexy? You bet your sexy mouth I am. We're sharing it!"
Evans agrees and the two sexiest men alive live, apparently, happily ever after. But not before Johnson prompts his co-star to say something "sexy" into the camera and Evans obliges.
"Go vote tomorrow."
Evans succeeds fellow Marvel alum Paul Rudd on the Sexiest mantel.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.