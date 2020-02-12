Chris Brown has a new face tattoo

Face tattoos continue to be a thing.
Singer Chris Brown has a newish one, according to the man who inked it.
Tattoo artist Ganga posted images of the new tat on his verified Instagram account.
"More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," the caption reads. "Here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently."
Brown has a well-known love for both Air Jordan sneakers and tattoos.
In 2012 he said in an interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106 that he had "lost count" of how much ink he had on his body.
"Honestly I really don't have any regrets," Brown said at the time. "I wish I could just ... like a new canvas all the time and start over."
Face tattoos have become more popular recently and are being sported by the likes of singer/rapper Post Malone and actor/model Presley Gerber.
