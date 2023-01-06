According to museum officials, the new exhibit builds on kids’ connections to the characters and their habitats, immersing them in a larger-than-life marine environment and introducing them to the incredible world of ocean exploration.
The “Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” exhibit opens on Jan. 21 at Children’s Museum of Atlanta.
The exhibit is based on the popular PBS Kids TV show, “Splash and Bubbles,” a hit animated series that encourages children to explore ocean science and marine biology through character-driven comedy.
The exhibit will be at Children’s Museum of Atlanta through April 30.
If You Go What: Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! exhibit When: Jan. 21 to April 30 Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Park Dr., Atlanta More info: Go to childrensmuseumatlanta.org
Looking for a fun way to start off the new year with your kids? The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has you covered as it opens a new exhibit at the end of the month.
“Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” opens on Jan. 21. The exhibit is based on the popular PBS Kids TV show, “Splash and Bubbles,” a hit animated series that encourages children to explore ocean science and marine biology through character-driven comedy.
The series is co-produced by The Jim Henson Company and Herschend Entertainment Studios. According to museum officials, the new exhibit builds on kids’ connections to the characters and their habitats, immersing them in a larger-than-life marine environment and introducing them to the incredible world of ocean exploration.
While exploring the early childhood STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) based exhibit, children will be encouraged to build both scientific inquiry and social-emotional skills as they learn how to protect the ocean and its ecosystems, museum officials said.
Ocean conservation is a key message within the exhibit, encouraging families to understand that they can create “a small ripple to help our big ocean.”
Featuring a variety of hands-on exhibit components, “Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” invites children to discover a whole new world as they navigate an under-the-sea maze in a kelp forest, explore a sunken ship that has become an artificial reef, interact with puppet characters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and more.
The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum served as the creative producers for the new exhibit, created in partnership with The Jim Henson Company and Herschend Enterprises.
The exhibit is made possible thanks to generous support from Tim and Elizabeth Swank, Anna and Jim McKelvey and the Graybar Foundation. Local media sponsorship is provided by the Nine Network.
The exhibit will be at Children’s Museum of Atlanta through April 30 and is free with museum admission.
