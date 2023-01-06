If You Go What: Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! exhibit When: Jan. 21 to April 30 Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Park Dr., Atlanta More info: Go to childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Looking for a fun way to start off the new year with your kids? The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has you covered as it opens a new exhibit at the end of the month.