After a three-month temporary closure due to COVID-19, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta will reopen its doors to the public on July 1, with a members' preview week beginning June 26.
The museum will operate in a two-hour session format with three sessions daily and scheduled thorough cleaning breaks to disinfect and sanitize.
“We have been working hard and looking forward to the time when we can safely welcome children and families back to spark imaginations and sense of discovery through physical play,” Jane Turner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Atlanta, said. “Over the past few months, we have missed the laughter, play and discovery that happens so powerfully when children are at the museum.
"With the health and safety of our guests at the forefront of every decision, we worked closely with local health officials and the team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to ensure that all of our plans and procedural changes reflected the most up-to-date and scientific research and recommendations.”
Children’s Museum of Atlanta has implemented new procedures and precautions to enhance the health and safety of visitors, including limited capacity in each session to encourage social distancing and required face masks for museum staff, as well as for everyone 5 years and older — masks will be available for purchase.
Open air space on the patio will be designated for guests to take personal protective equipment breaks. The Art Studio and Build It! Lab projects will also take place in open spaces.
Additionally, hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the museum. No food will be allowed inside, and no cash will be accepted at the museum store or during membership purchases.
Sneeze-guards will be in place at store check-out, member desk, and security with credit card machines and ticket scanners facing guests. Tickets will be available online only and will not be sold at the welcome center.
Phone booking is available with ample notice and will be booked via online reservation by a team member. Pre-booking is required for members beginning Monday, June 22.
"We are a community and we all have a part to play,” Turner said. “By following the safety procedures that the museum has set forward, guests will be able to enjoy the museum in a smart and safe way.”
The Children's Museum of Atlanta will be operate daily under modified hours from 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
More information on ticket reservations and purchases, revised operating hours and the museum’s reopening plan can be found at https://bit.ly/2AYptGG.
