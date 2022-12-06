The end of an era is fast approaching at Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," and the network has announced at least the first phase of plans for what's to come next.

Following longtime host Trevor Noah's imminent departure, the network shared this week that comedy legends including Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans will fill in as host of the late-night show starting Tuesday, January 17th, as part of its "next chapter".