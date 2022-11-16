The event is the largest craft beer festival in Georgia and one of the most highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day weekend events in the state. It boasts a selection of more than 350 craft beers from 100-plus breweries and draws an annual attendance of more than 6,000
“Being officially voted the No. 1 Beer Festival in the country is a testament to the community and culture surrounding Suwanee Beer Fest,” said Tiffany Belflower, Suwanee Beer Fest’s event coordinator. “It is more than just a few breweries and beer — for 11 years, each aspect of the festival, from the breweries, beer, games and entertainment to the vendors and sponsors, has been meticulously curated to create an experience that has become what many feel is ‘Suwanee’s Favorite Day.’”
Over the past decade, the festival has hosted an array of bands as well as a variety of festival games such as axe throwing, giant beer pong and cornhole. The festival is also known for its annual Homebrew Contest, a competition whose winners (and a beer judge) have gone on to open their own successful Georgia breweries — including StillFire Brewing, Jekyll Brewing and Social Fox Brewing.
Event organizers are proud of the event, not just for the beer components for the philanthropic efforts as well. Organizers said that to date, Big South Productions, the metro Atlanta-based event production company behind Suwanee Beer Fest and its sister events, including Suwanee Wine Fest, The Beer Chaser 5K and The Spooky Spirits 5K, has raised more than $170,000 for local charities and organizations through proceeds raised from its events.
One of those nonprofit's is Cooper’s Crew, a local organization dedicated to finding a cure for Clear Cell Sarcoma formed in memory of local North Gwinnett student Cooper O’Brien, who passed away in 2014 at the young age of 14 after a long-fought battle against the disease.
Cooper’s Crew works to fund research for treatment options for Clear Cell Sarcoma and grant scholarships to local students facing a tremendous amount of adversity. Their work has been instrumental in the founding of The Clear Cell Sarcoma Foundation, whose mission is to make Clear Cell Sarcoma survivable through education and scientific research.
Next year's Suwanee Beer Fest will be held March 18,2023. Tickets go on sale Jan. 13, 2023, at noon with a holiday presale that begins on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and runs through the first week of December.
