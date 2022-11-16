210626_ks_BeerFest_077.jpg (copy)

Suwanee Beer Fest was recently voted the No. 1 Beer Festival in the country in USA Today’s 2022 Best Beer Festival contest.

Top-ranked in the country? Suwanee Beer Fest will cheers to that.

The annual beer festival, held St.Patrick's Day weekend at Suwanee Town Center Park, was recently voted the No. 1 Beer Festival in the country in USA Today’s 2022 Best Beer Festival contest.