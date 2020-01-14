Chateau Elan Winery and Resort unveiled its $25 million comprehensive renovation Tuesday morning with a celebration complete with speakers, a ribbon cutting, tasting of the new menu and tours of the new spaces.
It is the first major renovation of the 3,500-acre resort since its inception in the mid-1980s and includes a complete overhaul of 251 guest rooms and 24 suites, four new food and beverage outlets, the winery, resort lobby, as well as a facelift of the existing pool terrace and spa.
Keith Manning, vice president of Asset Management at Wheelock Street Capitol, said the company purchased the property in 2018 not only because it saw an opportunity in the asset, but also to physically transform the hotel to get it back to the standard that the community and guests had become accustomed to in terms of service.
“It was a simple thesis on paper,” Manning said. “Simple doesn’t always mean easy. And I’m extremely proud of where the resort has come.”
Wheelock Street Capitol took on the task of maintaining the property’s original charm while modernizing its spaces to benefit the total guest experience.
Foreman Rogers, who works with Atlanta-based interior and architectural design firm BLUR Workshop, said the company tried to stay true to the French aesthetic and the resort’s location in Braselton, during the nine-month project.
“The chandelier that is here in this space actually came from walking the wineries when we first started the project and seeing the rows of grapes,” Rogers said about the custom 1,400-piece glass chandelier hand-blown in the Crystal Valley of the Czech Republic.
Additionally, Rogers said about 80% of the furniture and art in the resort is all local to Georgia.
“We tried to keep it as local as possible considering this is such a home state resort that everyone from all over the city of Atlanta knows all about, but then all the people who are near in the Southeast and now are really wanting to come back to visit again,” he said.
Some of those same points were echoed by Vice Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission Tim Echols.
“This facility really is a landmark for so many,” he said. “When I travel around the country and they’re asking me where I live, I’ll say northeast of Atlanta. Have you ever heard of Chateau Elan? … I live real close to there. This is just a phenomenal venue.”
The resort is also sustainable in many ways. It uses LED lights and even has an electric charger outside.
“Whether you’re coming over here in the Braselton area to take a tour or just charging your [electical vehicle] like I do and having a cup of coffee and sitting by the fireplace, this is the place to be in Northeast Georgia,” Echols said.
Braselton Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Slappey said the hotel has been important to her and her family for many years.
“It has long been the go-to place out from Atlanta,” Slappey said. “It’s been a driving economic force for the town of Braselton for sure. This hotel has brought many of us to call this community home. …
“Two years ago, the town welcomed the new owners Wheetlock Street Capital and we were anxiously anticipating all the new changes,” she said. “It was a very nervous time for some of us and we waited to see all of the new investment. We could not imagine how much you would improve on something we already thought was wonderful, but you have certainly done that. Can I just say you have exceeded every expectation of this town and the community. Thank you. It is outstanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.