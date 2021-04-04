Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the SAG Award on Sunday for outstanding performance by a leading man for his work in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Boseman, 43, died in August after a private battle with colon cancer.
Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf with a moving speech.
"'If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.' That's a quote from Chadwick Boseman," Ledward said in her remarks. "Thank you, Screen Actors. Thank you, Chad."
Boseman's co-star in the film, Viola Davis, was also honored on Sunday. She took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.
