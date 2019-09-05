Celebrate Freddie Mercury's birthday with a new 'Never Boring' box set

It might be Freddie Mercury's birthday, but the fans are getting the gift.
Hollywood Records is releasing a Freddie Mercury "Never Boring" box set -- a 5-disc curation of his music, visuals, and written and spoken words -- announced on what would have been the late Queen singer's 73rd birthday.
One of the CDs is completely dedicated to 12 of Mercury's solo performances. A special edition of Mercury's only solo album, "Mr. Bad Guy," is also included, along with a newly-mixed edition of his collaborative album, "Barcelona," with Montserrat Caballé.
So far that's 3 discs, for those of you keeping track. The remaining two are a DVD and Blu-Ray of Mercury's promotional videos, performances and interviews. Also included in the set are a poster and a 120-page hardback book full of photos, some of which are "rare and unpublished," according to Queen's online store's website.
All the albums will also be available individually, through CD, vinyl, digital or streaming.
The box set announcement comes just a few months after the release of a piano-only version of "Time Waits for No One" and almost a year after the release of the award-winning Queen biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."
The box set is set to be released on Queen's online store on October 11, though it's available for pre-order now, at a cost of $95.99.