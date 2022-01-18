Cate Blanchett dressed up as her daughter's teacher during the early months of the pandemic in order to get homeschooling done.
When Blanchett's 7-year-old daughter began staying home in March 2020 due to Covid-19, Blanchett had to take on the role of teacher, which, she tells the BBC, wasn't easy. She said her daughter "wouldn't allow me at all to teach math or do phonics unless I dressed up as her teacher and put on her teacher's voice."
A pile of stuffed animals also joined the class.
"I had an array of stuffed animals who also had to be taught. It wasn't an offer I made. It was a request she made," Blanchett added. "One thing that really came home to me was just how incredible teachers are."
She said,"That is an inherently dramatic situation where you have to stand up in front of a class of 30 often disinterested pupils and try and get them engaged in medieval history."
Along with homeschooling duties, Blanchett has spent some o fher time during the pandemic attending to her pigs and the chickens and "watching 'The Sopranos."
Blanchett is currently starring in "Nightmare Alley," alongside Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
