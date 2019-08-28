Cassie is pregnant and now engaged to Alex Fine

More congrats are in order for Cassie and Alex Fine.
The celebrity trainer/model popped the question to the pregnant singer last week.
Both of them shared the good news on social media.
"Mrs Fine," Fine wrote on a video of him proposing that he posted on Instagram. "8.24 - forever."
"I love you best friend," Cassie wrote on a photo showing her with her new fiancé. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
Cassie, 33, and Fine, 26, had shared in June that they were expecting a baby girl. Last week Cassie shared her first-ever pictures of her growing baby bump with her followers.
In one photo, she sat nude on a rock by the ocean, with the waves behind her and her long hair flowing.
In another shot, she was pictured with a decorative mask over her face.
Cassie split from Sean "Diddy" Combs last year after a longterm relationship.