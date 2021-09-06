Cardi B gives birth to second child By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 6, 2021 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kulture Kiari is officially a big sister.Her mom and dad, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child.The couple made the announcement Monday on social media. Cardi B shared a photo of her and Offset with their new bundle in what appeared to be a hospital bed.It was captioned with "9/4/21" and three emoticons, including a blue heart which, coupled with the photo of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, is leading followers to believe the baby is a boy. The pair secretly married in September 2017 and got "engaged" on stage a month later.Daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.Cardi B and Offset, who have split and reconciled more than once, kept the second pregnancy private until revealing her baby bump during a performance with his group Migos during the BET Awards, which aired in June.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 