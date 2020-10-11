Cardi B turned 28 on Sunday and, as one does on their birthday, is celebrating with a splashy new business collab.
"I'm kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection!!" she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday along with a photo of her sitting in a bedazzled laundry room.
Again, as one does.
The Grammy Award-winning artist released two items from the collection at midnight Sunday as a "birthday gift to my loyal fans" with the rest of the "Club C Cardi" line coming on November 13.
The sneakers are available for Reebok members in both toddler and adult sizes, costing $50 and $100, respectively, according to the company's website.
The shoes -- designed by Cardi herself -- are "laced with a whole lotta attitude" but are surprisingly subtle and don't visibly have her name anywhere on them.
This isn't the rapper's first business collaboration. In April, she announced a partnership with clothing brand Fashion Nova to help people struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we've given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by the (coronavirus) crisis," she wrote on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.