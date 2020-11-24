Atlanta area photographer Richard Calmes has a simple motto he carries with him into the studio when he photographs dancers: “If it was easy, everybody would do it.”
After 15 years of pointing his camera at human beings moving in unexpected ways at unexpected speeds, he is being acknowledged with a solo exhibition at the Hudgens Center for the Arts in Duluth. The exhibition, “Captured Movement: The Photographs of Richard Calmes,” is currently on view in the Hudgens’ Rowe Promenade Gallery until Jan. 30, 2021.
Although Calmes served as a combat photographer in Vietnam, photography was not his priority as he pursued a business career. In 2005, a family connection introduced him to Gwinnett Ballet Theatre where he was asked to take a few photos of dancers.
The challenge of dance photography captured his imagination. He now finds himself a much-traveled dance photographer with 45 national and international magazine covers, four books, millions of internet hits on his web site, and now, a museum exhibition in the same community where it all began.
“The Hudgens was drawn to the exquisite composition and unique eye Richard Calmes has in his work," Hudgens Center for the Arts curator Kate Driscoll said. "Upon viewing these pieces, it is apparent that Mr. Calmes has a respect for his subjects, the dancers, and dance itself.”
As a longtime runner, marathoner and triathlete, Calmes personally understands the dedication and personal courage it takes to excel in such a demanding activity.
“I want to show each young artist that they are special, beautiful, and that their work is appreciated,” he said.
“Selecting these pieces was not easy,” Driscoll said. “Since we had to narrow down our picks to eight pieces, I started by selecting a few pieces that absolutely stood out to me, whether that was due to composition, color, or the subject. Next, I made sure what we were showing would be a good representation of how varied Mr. Calmes' work can be.
"I also tried to keep in mind the range of viewers we have coming to see the work. This was a bit more difficult with only eight pieces, but we at The Hudgens think that everyone coming to see the work of Mr. Calmes will find pieces to be inspired by.”
Calmes started photographing the Gwinnett Ballet’s Nutcracker in 2005. He has photographed it every year since. With GBT now a professional company, it is very fitting that his exhibition of eight large images will be available to audiences during intermission.
“The arts are often thought of as disparate forms of expression,” Driscoll said, “but this exhibition shows how art and artists influence each other across mediums. The Hudgens is proud to be presenting Mr. Calmes' work in tandem with performances of 'The Nutcracker' being performed next door at The Infinite Energy Theater, underlining that different art forms can influence and celebrate each other.”
