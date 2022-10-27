"Call Jane" is a good example of how a few questionable choices can muddle an otherwise-powerful story, with the recent HBO documentary version of these events, "The Janes," outshining this fictionalized dramatic account. The portrait of an underground abortion network pre-Roe v. Wade is obviously timely, but its slightly askew focus blunts the overall impact.

Part of that has to do with making Elizabeth Banks' Joy, a privileged housewife living in Chicago in 1968, the film's centerpiece, introducing her as being somewhat oblivious to the tumult of the times. With a teenage daughter, she and her lawyer husband (Chris Messina) are expecting a later-in-life baby, before a health scare reveals a heart condition that makes giving birth especially dangerous for her.